Misurata urges Libya’s Presidential Council to cut ties with UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia

Misurata Emergency Room said in a statement Sunday that it found it strange that the Presidential Council was neglecting the frontlines and giving no support for the forces on the frontlines.

The room blamed the Presidential Council for not taking serious measures to cut ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Saudi Arabia for their support for Khalifa Haftar’s forces in their war on Tripoli.

Misrata Emergency Room urged the international community to protect civilians and help halt the aggression.

The room called on the UNSMIL to change its neutral stance in the Libyan conflict, adding that the evil axis of UAE, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia are still supporting Khalifa Haftar in his war against the Libyan people and the legitimate Government of National Accord (GNA).