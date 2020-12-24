Libya

Mladenov rejects the position of UN envy to Libya

Stephanie Williams to continue her role as newly appointed envoy cannot take up the role

BY Libyan Express

The diplomat stated that due to personal and family reasons he will not be able to take up the role as envoy to Libya [Photo: AFP]
The newly appointed UN envoy to Libya, Bulgarian diplomat, Nikolay Mladenov has apologized to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres and declined the position of UN envoy to Libya.

The diplomat was assigned the new role last week after the UN Security Council approved Guterres’ proposal to appoint Mladenov as an envoy.

Previously, the Bulgarian diplomat was the UN’s Middle East envoy and was charged with mediating between Israel and the Palestinians.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric reported that Mladenov told the Secretary-General that once his term ends on the 31st of December, he will resign from the United Nations and will not be able to take up the position as special envoy to Libya, citing personal and family reasons as the reason why.

As a result of Mladenov’s decision, acting UN Special Representative Stephanie Williams will continue her role until a new envoy is approved to replace Ghassan Salame, who stepped down as the UN Libya envoy in March due to health reasons.

