More than 100,000 Libyan citizens have received their Covid-10 jab

Libya's National Center for Disease Control announced that more than 100,000 Libyans have received their Covid dose and that they will begin providing Chinese vaccinations for those aged 65 and over

Libya commenced its vaccination campaign last month with the Director of the NCDC and the Prime Minister receiving their doses to encourage the Libyan people to register and receive their own jabs. [Photo: NCDC]
Abdel Basset Samio, Director of the Department of Vaccinations, said that vaccination centers began providing Chinese vaccinations for those aged 65 and up who were enrolled in the Covid-19 vaccination system yesterday.

Samio said in a televised statement that they were expecting 117 doses of the English vaccine AstraZeneca and 50,000 doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V to arrive in the coming period, in addition to contracting 1.5 million doses of the Jenson & Jenson vaccine that had been cut off from manufacturers’ commitments due to global demand.

The Director of the National Center for Disease Control’s (NCDC) Department of Vaccinations announced that over 100,000 people have been vaccinated thus far, and that all of the remaining vaccine would be provided to citizens as a first dose, with the aim of reducing infections and deaths, decrease the impact on isolation centers, and achieving high community immunity.

