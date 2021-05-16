Business

More than 150 Tunisian enterprises seeking to promote trade with Libya

More than 150 Tunisian companies seeking to improve trade with Libya in the coming years according to the Afrikaans-Tunisian Business Council

BY Libyan Express

The value of trade between Tunisia and Libya in 2020 amounted to more than three billion Libyan dinars. [Photo: Archive]
The Afrikaans-Tunisian Business Council has announced the number of companies that will be attending the Libyan-Tunisian exhibition on May 23-25.

The Board said in a statement that more than 150 Tunisian companies have visited Libya with the aim of promoting trade and developing cooperation.

The two countries’ trade partnership has been active since the beginning of this year, culminating in a February visit by an economic delegation from the Sfax City Chamber of Commerce.

The value of trade between Tunisia and Libya in 2020 amounted to more than three billion Libyan dinars, according to the statements made by former Foreign Minister Mohamed Salah during his visit to Tunisia to discuss cooperation in all areas between the two countries.

