More than 600 girls in Libya have received aid from the US In February

During the month of February, the US Embassy in Libya reported that more than 600 women and girls received assistance.
On its official Facebook page, the embassy announced that over 5,300 text messages, as well as over 830 educational brochures, pamphlets, and posters, were distributed in February alone, with the International Medical Corps providing personal skills instruction, psychosocial counselling sessions, and a variety of other support activities to approximately 600 females throughout the country.
It added that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) humanitarian aid office partnered with the International Medical Corps to ensure that women and girls have complete access to essential safety information about the Coronavirus pandemic, as well as gender-based abuse, during these critical times.
