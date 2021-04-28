More than 600,000 registered in the Coronavirus vaccination system

The Director of the Department of Vaccinations of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Abdel Basset Samieu, said that more than 600,000 people have been registered in the Covid-19 vaccination system, stressing that the vaccination process was progressing well throughout the country.

In press statement this week, The director noted that a number of cities have consumed their stock of vaccinations, such as central Libya, Zeletun, Masrata and Khumus, and that some areas will begin vaccination in the coming days in Tubruk, Musaad, Ghat and Marzah.

Samieu indicated that, as of last Sunday, sixty – four thousand, one hundred and fifty-eight people had received vaccines.