World

Moroccan Army launches massive operations in in Western Sahara

BY Libyan Express

Moroccan soldiers patrol the city of Tangiers on August 11, 2020. [Photo: AFP]
Morocco announced Friday that its troops had launched an operation in no man’s land on the southern border of the Western Sahara to end “provocations” by the pro-independence Polisario Front.

Rabat said its troops would “put a stop to the blockade” of trucks travelling between Moroccan-controlled areas of the disputed territory and neighbouring Mauritania, and “restore free circulation of civilian and commercial traffic.”

In response, the Polisario Front said the three-decade-old ceasefire in the disputed Western Sahara was over.

“War has started, the Moroccan side has liquidated the ceasefire,” senior Polisario official Mohamed Salem Ould Salek told AFP, describing the action by Rabat as an “aggression”.

“Sahrawi troops are engaged in legitimate self-defence and are responding to the Moroccan troops,” said Ould Salek, who serves as foreign minister of the Polisario-declared Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

Pro-Polisario protesters have for weeks blocked the road where it passes through a UN-monitored buffer zone near the Mauritanian border after a UN Security Council resolution that included language seen as favourable to Morocco.

In a statement the Foreign Ministry said Morocco “had no other choice but to assume its responsibilities in order to put an end to the blockade … and restore the free flow of civilian and commercial traffic”.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
World

Afghan Taliban call on Biden to stick to US troop withdrawal deal

World

Turkey’s Erdoğan congratulates Biden on election win

World

Amnesty: The US must resolutely refrain from supplying weapons to the UAE

World

Call for new body to to train Imams in Europe

Submit a Correction

For: Moroccan Army launches massive operations in in Western Sahara

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.