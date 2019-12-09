Morocco reiterates rejection to military solutions to Libya’s conflict

By Libyan Express

Mohcine Jazouli, Morocco’s Minister Delegate for African Cooperation. [Photo: Social Media]
Morocco’s Minister Delegate for African Cooperation Mohcine Jazouli reiterated Morocco’s position on the Libyan crisis.

Jazouli expressed the Moroccan stance during a meeting between ministerial delegations from Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Niger, Chad, Egypt, and Sudan.

The meeting took place on Friday, December 6, in Rome, Italy, and aimed to discuss the situation of Libya.

“Rabat follows with a lot of concern the situation of this sister country and its consequences, be it in terms of human casualties or its impact on the stability of the country and the whole region,” said Jazouli during the meeting.

“Morocco has one objective; that of seeing Libyans achieve a dialogue and succeed in the process of national reconciliation to restore peace and stability,” added the Moroccan official.

The minister delegate also affirmed that, for Rabat, the only legitimate party in Libya is the Government of National Accord, presided by Fayez al-Sarraj.

The Government of National Accord was formed on December 17, 2015, in Skhirat, Morocco, as a UN-led initiative.

The meeting between delegations from Libya’s neighboring countries occurred on the sidelines of the Rome MED 2019conference. The conference took place between December 5-7.

