Morocco: RNI party wins most seats in house of advisors elections

The National Rally of Independents Party (RNI) won the elections of the members of the House of Advisors, under the colleges of local authorities and professional chambers, which took place Tuesday, after obtaining 27 seats.

The RNI came first with 27 seats while the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) came second with 19 seats, followed by the Istiqlal Party (PI) with 17 seats, according to provisional results announced Tuesday evening in a statement by the minister of Interior.

The Popular Movement (MP) occupies the 4th place with 12 seats, followed by the Socialist Union of Popular Forces (USFP) with 8 seats, the Justice and Development Party (3 seats) and the Constitutional Union (UC) with 2 seats, added the minister.

As for the other six political parties, three won one seat each, while one candidate with no political affiliation managed to win the election.

As for the seats dedicated to the electoral college of employees’ representatives, and on the basis of the provisional results announced by the polling stations and centralizing offices at the national level, they are distributed as follows: the Moroccan Labour Union (UMT): 8 seats, the General Union of Moroccan Workers (UGTM): 6 seats, the Democratic Confederation of Labour (CDT): 3 seats, the National Union of Labour in Morocco (UNTM): 2 seats, and the Democratic Federation of Labour (FDT): 1 seat.

Regarding the electoral college of representatives of the most representative professional organizations of employers, the eight seats were won by candidates belonging to regional or central organizations of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM), which presented their candidacies with the accreditation of the Confederation or via lists having obtained the number of signatures required by law.

The minister of Interior specified that these results remain provisional pending their validation by the regional census commissions, under the legal provisions in force with regard to the electoral colleges of representatives of local authorities, professional chambers, professional organizations of the most representative employers as well as by the national census commission with regard to the electoral college of representatives of employees.