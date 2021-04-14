NCDC: 18 Libyan municipalities prepared to distribute vaccines to the public

Libya’s National Center for Disease Control announced that eighteen municipalities in Libya are prepared to receive the COVID-19 vaccines for distribution to the public, adding that the national vaccination campaign will kick off in the upcoming days.

In a press release, the director of the NCDC Dr Al-Najar stated that the centre received just over a quarter of a million vaccines (Russian Sputnik-V and British AstraZeneca) delivered through the UN-support COVAX initiative to aid in ensuring vaccines reach poorer nations.

“The Sputnik-V vaccine will be offered to those under the age of 60, while the AstraZeneca vaccine will be provided to the elderly,” he stated.

He added that the vaccination campaign will be done through the country’s registration website, urging all Libyans to register for taking the vaccine, noting that so far, only 450.000 people have registered out of the country’s near 7 million population.

The head of the NCDC noted that medical personnel, the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions will be prioritized to receive the vaccine first followed by the rest of the general public.

Prime Minister Debaiba during his first address to the nation promised the Libyan people that combatting covid-19 is his government’s top priority and pledged to deliver the vaccines at any cost as soon as it was conceivable.

The arrival of the vaccine just weeks after the Government of National Unity was confirmed by Parliament paves the way for Libya’s new authority to gain the full trust of the people as they delivered early on their promises and gain the faith of the republic they serve.