Libya

NCDC: No dangerous side effects of the Coronavirus vaccine have been recorded in Libya

As the vaccination process in Libya commences, the NCDC reports that after nearly ten thousand vaccinations, no serious side effects of the vaccines have been detected

BY Libyan Express

The number of registered individuals in the electronic system continues to climb as the vaccination process rolls out across the country. [Photo: NCDC]
Dr Badr Al-Din Al-Najjar, Director-General of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC)announced that no significant side effects have been reported as a result of the vaccinations provided to over 8,000 people so far.

In a joint press conference with the Centre’s Director of the Department of Vaccinations, Abdel Basset Samio, Al-Najjar explained that storing the English AstraZeneca vaccine, which requires a storage temperature of 2 to 8 degrees, is not a problem, but that storing the Russian Sputnik vaccine, which requires a temperature of 18 degrees, necessitates the use of special refrigerators, which are not accessible to all the vaccinations centres across the country.

He indicated that in the last two days, the number of people registered in the vaccination electronic registration system had risen to half a million, emphasizing that the vaccinations used offered enough immunity to prevent people from needing high-level treatment and to reduce symptoms.

Vaccinations taking place outside of the authorized electronic framework, are targeted only on an exceptional basis, at refugees, medical personnel of isolation centres, and some cases where they cannot travel to vaccination centres, according to the Libyan news agency Al-Najjar.

Libya launched a nationwide vaccination campaign against Covid-19 this week in many cities, following the arrival of the first batches of vaccines, which included Russia’s Sputnik V and Oxford’s AstraZeneca, two internationally renowned vaccines with efficiency rates of well over 90%.

The country is contracted to receive 12 million vaccine doses by the end of the year for its population of 6.9 million people, as well as any and all foreigners and refugees, with Prime Minister Debaiba promising that everyone in the country, regardless of status, would be vaccinated for everyone’s protection.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Libyan Prime Minister invited to Egypt for an official visit

Libya

GNU Confirms that Egypt will be playing a big role in Libya’s reconstruction

Libya

37 municipalities open voter registration system for national elections

Libya

GNU welcomes UN Security Council decision to deploy ceasefire monitors in Libya

Submit a Correction

For: NCDC: No dangerous side effects of the Coronavirus vaccine have been recorded in Libya

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.