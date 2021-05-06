Neighboring countries express concern about the large spread of mercenaries in Libya

According to a French report, Libya’s neighbors and the international community are becoming increasingly concerned about the spread of over 20,000 mercenaries, mainly Syrians and Sudanese, as well as Russian Wagner fighters in Libya.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) recently stated there are over 20,000 foreign mercenaries in Libya, including 13,000 Syrians, 11,000 Sudanese, and over 1,000 Russians, according to the French website ‘France Info.’

It also stated that the departure of these mercenaries, especially those from African countries such as Sudan, could have a bloody effect on the security of neighboring countries, according to the Libyan News Agency.

UNSMIL had previously cautioned that, without effective control and support, what happened in Chad could repeat itself in neighboring countries or spread from the Sahel to the Horn of Africa, Sudan, southern Sudan, Niger, Ethiopia, the Central African Republic, and Mozambique.