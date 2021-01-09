Libya

New exchange rate renders elections funds insufficient

Elections Commission reports only 70% preparation for elections, asks for more funds

BY Libyan Express

HNEC has the rights to contact all media outlets to maintain public awareness. [Photo: HNEC]
Libya’s High National Elections Commission has announced that it is 70% prepared to hold national presidential and parliamentary elections on the 24 December of this year.

In a press release, member of the HNEC Abdelhakim Belkhair said that they are in the process of coordinating and planning with both parties to hold the elections as scheduled, noting that a large number of officials of the two governments have expressed a desire for the elections to take place as planned.

He added that after adjusting to the new exchange rate set by the central bank the total value of the sums allocates to the HNEC will amount to 10 million dollars, which he deemed insufficient to complete the task at hand.

Belkhair emphasised that in keeping with the law, the HNEC has every right to receive the necessary support to complete its intended task and that they are at liberty to contact public and private media organizations with the goal of raising awareness and advertising campaigns.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

International powers hail prisoner exchange as vital step in building confidence

Libya

Al-Serraj in Rome on an unannounced visit, discusses joint cooperation with his…

Business

PFG ends protest, Hariqa port receives two oil tankers

Libya

The US will not intervene in lawsuits against Haftar

Submit a Correction

For: New exchange rate renders elections funds insufficient

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.