New exchange rate renders elections funds insufficient

Libya’s High National Elections Commission has announced that it is 70% prepared to hold national presidential and parliamentary elections on the 24 December of this year.

In a press release, member of the HNEC Abdelhakim Belkhair said that they are in the process of coordinating and planning with both parties to hold the elections as scheduled, noting that a large number of officials of the two governments have expressed a desire for the elections to take place as planned.

He added that after adjusting to the new exchange rate set by the central bank the total value of the sums allocates to the HNEC will amount to 10 million dollars, which he deemed insufficient to complete the task at hand.

Belkhair emphasised that in keeping with the law, the HNEC has every right to receive the necessary support to complete its intended task and that they are at liberty to contact public and private media organizations with the goal of raising awareness and advertising campaigns.