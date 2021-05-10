New head of the intelligence service caught in an 800 million dinar fraud case

Khalid Shkashek, the Chief of the Libyan Audit Bureau, announced that Hossein Al-Ayeb, the new head of intelligence, was involved with others in an 800 million dinar money laundering scheme and requested that the President and members of the Presidential Council withdraw his assignment.

Shkashek stated in a report addressed to the Presidential Council that the Bureau had confirmed that “Hossein Al-Ayeb, in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director-General of the International Development and Investment Corporation (IDIC), was involved in the process of cheating and circumventing the Libyan State with a view to obtaining contracts from the Housing Agency for housing and utilities worth more than 800.”

In 2019, the Audit Bureau established a committee to conduct an investigation into the case file. The Case Department had been contacted in order to appeal the arbitral decision in Genghis’ favor. The Public Prosecutor’s Office had received a copy of the evidence.

“Corruption, fraud, and embezzlement have harmed the Libyan State’s interests,” he said, calling for the Director of Intelligence’s assignment to be withdrawn in order to protect the Libyan State’s interests, particularly since the State Case Management was pursuing the annulment of the arbitral judgment before the Paris Court of Appeal, claiming that the acquittal was a result of Hossein Al-Ayeb’s actions.