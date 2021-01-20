New head of United Nations Support Mission in Libya appointed

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced the appointment of Ján Kubiš of Slovakia as Special Envoy on Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Guterres expressed his gratitude and commanded and the work of Acting Special Representative Stephanie T. Williams of the United States in moving the political process forward in Libya.

Kubiš brings with him many years of experience in diplomacy, foreign security policy, and international economic relations, both internationally and in his own country.

Previously, he has served as Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL) since 2019, and served as Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI), from 2015 to 2018, and as Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) from 2011 to 2015.

Mr Kubiš is a graduate in international economic relations of the Moscow State Institute of International Affairs and speaks Slovak, Czech, English, Russian and basic French.

Previously, Bulgarian diplomat, Nikolay Mladenov was appointed but declined the position for personal reasons, forcing Acting Special Representative Stephanie Williams to continue her role until a replacement is chosen.

The position of United Nations Special Envoy to Libya and head of the Support Mission has been vacant since Ghassan Salame stepped down in March of 2020 due to health reasons.