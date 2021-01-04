Business

NOC aiming for 1.2 million barrels per day in 2021

Chairman of the NOC details new developmental plan for the company in 2021

BY Libyan Express

A goal for the NOC in 2021 is to reach 1.2 million barrels per day. [Photo: NOC]
The chairman of the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) Mustafa Sanallah expressed the company’s goal of reaching 1.2 million barrels per day in 2021.

The chairman also added the new goal is apart of the NOC’s plan for the new year, which also includes the development of many projects, increasing Sirte firm’s oil production to 120.000 BPD and carrying out maintenance work at Arabian Gulf Oil, Mellitah Oil and Gas, and Zlaf Companies.

Libya’s oil sector has made an impressive and unexpected recovery since the lifting of the blockade by Haftar’s forces on oil institutions, reaching 1.1 million barrels per day in a matter of months.

However, the blockade lasted a majority of 2020 which cost the country billions of dollars in revenue according to reports by the Central Bank of Libya.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Mahjoub denies objections to the deployment of ceasefire monitors

Business

NOC announces acquisition of Libyan-Norwegian Fertilizer Company

Libya

Sources refute clashes between GNA and Haftar forces

Libya

Refugees fleeing Libya rejected by Maltese authorities

Submit a Correction

For: NOC aiming for 1.2 million barrels per day in 2021

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.