NOC aiming for 1.2 million barrels per day in 2021

The chairman of the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) Mustafa Sanallah expressed the company’s goal of reaching 1.2 million barrels per day in 2021.

The chairman also added the new goal is apart of the NOC’s plan for the new year, which also includes the development of many projects, increasing Sirte firm’s oil production to 120.000 BPD and carrying out maintenance work at Arabian Gulf Oil, Mellitah Oil and Gas, and Zlaf Companies.

Libya’s oil sector has made an impressive and unexpected recovery since the lifting of the blockade by Haftar’s forces on oil institutions, reaching 1.1 million barrels per day in a matter of months.

However, the blockade lasted a majority of 2020 which cost the country billions of dollars in revenue according to reports by the Central Bank of Libya.