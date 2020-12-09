NOC and Akakus oil discuss increasing oil production

Chairman of the Libyan National Oil Corporation Mustafa Sanalla met with the chairman of management operations, Ahmed Ammar in Akakus Oil to discuss increasing production rates.

According to a statement issued by the NOC on its social media page, the meeting addressed the company’s general role in oil production, the plans to increase rates of production and the challenges it will face in achieving its goals and how to overcome them.

The Chairman of the NOC noted the importance of looking after the company’s workers by providing an appropriate working environment and focusing to take care of the facilities at the company’s production sites so workers can perform their duties to the fullest extent.

The chairman also emphasised the importance of taking into account the precautionary measures needed to prevent the spread of covid-19 by applying safety measures in all the company’s sites and making workers aware of the globally recognized measures to abide by to reduce the spread of the virus.

The oil production rates in Libya have soared in an unexpected manner since the lifting of the Haftar enforced blockade this last September, reaching 1.2 million barrels per day (BPD) in a matter of months with rates predicted to continue rising so long as the current state of stability is maintained.