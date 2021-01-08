NOC and GECOL to increase the use of renewable energy

Head of the national oil cooperation Mustafa Sanalla met with the head of General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL) Weam Al-Abdali in the NOC’s headquarters to discuss ways of cooperation between their respective companies and the future of renewable energy in Libya.

The meeting addressed supplying electricity plants across the country with natural gas to ensure the continuation of its working and elimination of the power outages, it also discussed the difficulties and problems that hinder supply operations and the negative impact of the security situation and the scarcity of budgets on the completion of development projects for both sides.

Sanalla stressed the need for the NOC and GEC to work together in the face of obstacles facing both governmental institutions and expressed his appreciation for the work of the board of directors and employees of the electricity company to overcome challenges and provide citizens with electric power to meet their needs.

He also explained that the NOC is doing its very best to develop the gas fields, noting that the failure to adopt the necessary budget for the NOC and its affiliates will hinder the completion of these projects and therefore prolong the power outages and increase deficits in power plants.

The chairman of the NOC proposed that the GECOL focus on alternative energy sources such as solar energy, particularly in areas far from the gas pipeline network, to be as an alternative to the provision of electricity at low costs.

On his end, the head of the GECOL offered his congratulations to the NOC for the recent he acquisition of the share of The Norwegian Fertilizer Company Yara and the return of the full ownership of the Urea and Ammonia plants to Libya.

He commented: ‘We have important projects that will fill the power deficit and we strive to implement them in cooperation with the National Oil Corporation, and we have ambitious goals that will be achieved, with the God willing, and with the continuous and joint cooperation between the two sides.

The meeting concluded with both parties agreeing to work together on the development of projects to address deficits in power to minimize the loss of supply to the public and hopefully eliminate it entirely in the near future.