NOC and LIA heads discuss future cooperation
The head of the NOC Mustafa Sanalla met with the head of the LIA to discuss bringing new investment opportunities to Libya
The head of the National Oil Corporation Mustafa Sanalla (NOC) met with the head of the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) Dr Ali Hassan Mahmoud to discuss the development and cooperation between their respective institutions.
The meeting, which took place this Sunday in the headquarter of the National Oil Corporation also included advisors, legal professionals, and specialists in the relevant fields of both parties.
According to a statement on its official social media page on Facebook, the NOC said that the meeting covered several topics, most notably the development and joint cooperation between the NOC and its partners to make way for new investment opportunities in Libya.
The NOC also noted that they strive to increase oil production rates to support the Libyan national economy and overcome the current financial crisis in the country.
