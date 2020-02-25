NOC: Libya suffers over $2 billion in financial losses so far due to oil blockade

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) on Tuesday said that the suspension of oil exports because of the closure of oil fields and ports has caused a loss of more than 2 billion U.S. dollars so far.

“The NOC confirms that there has been a drop in production as a result of the blockade of ports and pipelines,” NOC said in a statement.

“Forced restriction of production has resulted in a financial loss of over 2 billion dollars since Jan. 24,” the statement said.

Tribal leaders loyal to Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya on Jan. 18 closed oil ports and fields, accusing the UN-backed government of using oil revenues to support armed groups against the eastern-based army.

Haftar has been leading a military campaign since April 2019 in and around the capital Tripoli, attempting to take over the city and topple the UN-backed government.