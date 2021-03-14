NOC participates in the 40th meeting of the Ministerial Council of APPO

The chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) took part in the 40th meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization of African Petroleum Producing Countries, which was held via videoconference.

The virtual meeting was chaired by the Algerian Minister of Energy and Mining, Mr Mohamed Arkab whose country currently presides over the current session of the organization.

Opening remarks were made by Mr Arkab, followed by words from Dr Omar Farouk Ibrahim, the Secretary-General of the Organization, after which the meeting discussed and approved conducting a study on the future of the oil and gas industry in Africa.

The meeting also touched on the report of the organization’s Executive Board and the report of the Energy Investment Corporation in Africa (AEICORP), established by the APPO organization.

The meeting concluded with members of the council accepting the inviting of Algeria to host the next Ministerial Council meeting.

APP is an organization founded in 1987 that includes memberships of 15 African nations with the goal of improving the coordination of oil and gas policies and strategies in Member Countries and support the African oil and oil products importing Countries in meeting their fuel demand.

In a relevant context, he NOC recently announced that the revenues made in the time since the lifting of the force major on oil facilities in late 2021 until March 10, 2021, amounted to 7,767,439,801.73 US dollars.