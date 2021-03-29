Business

NOC says oil spill brought under control

BY Libyan Express

Oil production operations in northern Dahra oilfield not affected. [Photo: Wikipedia]
Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said Sunday an oil spill north of the country has been brought under control.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the NOC said the leak occurred in one of the supply lines of the Dahra oilfield.

“Technical teams were able to complete the work and halt the leak,” the statement said, while the cause of the spill was not announced.

According to the oil corporation, the leak did not affect production operations.

Dahra oilfield is one of the oldest oilfields in the country and was discovered in the late 1950s with an average daily production of 120,000 barrels.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
World

4 more died, dozens injured in Anti-Modi Protests in Bangladesh

Libya

Macron: Turkey is obstructing the Libyan peace process

Libya

Libya’s presidential guard gets a new commander

Business

The United States to expand on investments in Libya

Submit a Correction

For: NOC says oil spill brought under control

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.