Libya

NOC sues American company over a botched deal

The NOC is suing an American armoured vehicle maker for breach of contract as it failed to deliver the vehicle within the agreed upon frame of time

BY Libyan Express

The company had attempted to get the NOC’s case dismissed last month. [Photo: NOC]
Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) is suing an American based armoured vehicle maker for failure to deliver one of its most highly-protected models to Tripoli by the assigned date.

The lawsuit is for 400,000 US dollar against Alpine Armoring for a customised Chevrolet Suburban 3500 HD, estimated to be worth 370,000 dollars.

According to a court document, the NOC is suing the vehicle company for breach of contract.

The designated date of arrival was planned for early February but the company failed to meet its deadline as it could not secure a US export licence.

The company claims that nothing else on the market right now could outdo the armoured plating within its vehicle that stop armour-piercing rounds.

It was not disclosed who of the NOC would be using the car.

Since the failure to meet its end of the deal, Alpine Armoring has refused to repay the NOC and has sought to have the case dismissed or force the Libyan oil Company to resolve the issue through arbitration.

