NOC takes action to control Tobruk oil spill, AGOC denies responsibility

Tobruk Mayor Faraj Boual Khattabia formed a committee to address the issue of the oil spill in Tobruk, which presented its first plans this week to avoid the diesel from spreading into the sea, the first step was to erect a barrier around it.

In a press conference, Boual Khattabia also expressed concern about diesel spreading into the city’s desalination plant.

He demanded that the National Oil Corporation (NOC) and the Ministry of Water investigate the oil spill, which he said is endangering the health of all Tobruk residents.

Boual Khattabia also emphasized the need for a clarification from the Arabian Gulf Oil Company and the Brega Petroleum Marketing Company about the oil leak at the city’s desalination plant, which contaminated the water.

The head of the NOC’s health and safety division attended the meeting in Tobruk. Involved in the process is a working team from the oil firms Arabian Gulf Oil Co. (AGOC) and Brega Petroleum Marketing Co. (BPMC).

The companies have all sent their spill response teams to deal with the situation. They intend to collect the diesel and clean up the area in order to protect the environment and maintain water quality.

The Arabian Gulf Oil Company on their end has denied all blame for the fuel oil spill, which has reached the Corniche of Tobruk.

The company said in a statement that reports that the AGOC caused the spill were false and that the chairman of the company’s management committee, Fadlallah Ahtiati, who was tasked with investigating the situation in all respects, stated that the company was not responsible for the spill.