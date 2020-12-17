NOC unfazed in the face of blackmail attempts and bomb threats

In a statement, the National Oil Cooperation condemned the attempts of an armed group, under the cover of legitimacy to intervene in the official business and technical responsibilities of Brega Petroleum Marketing Company.

The statement clarified that the unknown armed group were operating under the cover of legitimacy and strongly warned them that necessary legal actions will be taken against anyone involved in the blackmailing attempt.

The NOC stated that it had communicated with the Head of the Government, the Ministry of Interior, the Office of Attorney General to report this entity and its involved individuals to reveal their blatant practices through which they try to pass suspicious deals of oils.

In the same statement, the NOC also noted that it had received reports hat the headquarters of one of the national oil companies will be targeted by car-bombs in another attempt to blackmail the national oil resources.

The oil instituted said that it had communicated with the relevant authorities to make sure of the accuracy of the information and that all the precautions were taken by raising the degree of arrangements to combat the dangers surrounding the national oil sector.

The NOC concluded by warning that it will spare no efforts in taking legal actions against such acts that threaten the national oil sector and its employees who are making tremendous efforts to maintain the continued operations of the vital oil sector.