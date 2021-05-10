Libya

NOC: Work to contain and clean up oil spill in Tobruk has been completed

Libya's National Oil Corporation announces the completion of the clean up work in Cornish of Tobruk that lasted 8 days

BY Libyan Express

The clean-up work, according to the NOC, lasted eight days, carried out by teams from Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOC) and Brega Oil Marketing Companies. [Photo: NOC]
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced that work to clean up and contain pollution caused by an oil spill that reached as far as the Cornish in Tobruk has been completed.

According to the NOC’s official account, the Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOC) and Brega Oil Marketing Companies’ anti-spill teams were successful in containing and cleaning the seawater adjacent to the new Cornish in the municipality.

The clean-up work, according to the NOC, lasted eight days and included the stopping and encircling of the source, as well as the accounting and cleaning of stiffened water in seawater.

The Corporation noted the contribution of Sirte and Ras Lanov by providing anti-pollution equipment.

The NOC praised all of the above-mentioned bodies’ teams for their contributions to the process, describing their work as “highly professional and efficient.”

The corporation stated that its activities were part of the NOC’s senior management’s social responsibility and good neighbor strategy, which applied to all of the company’s subsidiaries.

