Oli Minister calls for the speedy establishment of a refinery in the south

Oil Minister addresses establishment of oil refinery in the south and the employment of recent graduates in the oil sector

BY Libyan Express

Officials in attendance pledged to utilize all available resources to support the mission and Libya’s oil sector in the south. [Photo: Oil Ministry]
Mohamed Oun, the Minister of Oil and Gas, met with Ahmed Homa, the House of Representatives’ Second Vice President, and Hadi Al-Sagir and Abdeslam Al-Marabit, members of the House of Representatives for the South.

The participants discussed a number of topics of mutual interest, such as the establishment of a refinery in the Libyan south rapidly, and the employment of young graduates, especially in the oil and gas disciplines.

The officials also addressed the development of an oil institute in Libya’s south, as well as the transportation of fuel and cooking gas to meet the region’s needs.

Those in attendance promised to use all available resources to complete the mission, as it had a direct effect on the lives of residents in the southern regions.

