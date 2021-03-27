Operation IRINI extended by the European Council for an additional two years

The European Council today came to the decision to extend the mandate of the EU’s Naval Force Mediterranean Operation (EUNAVFOR) MED IRINI – until the 31st of March 2023.

The decision comes in light of the Strategic Review of the operation carried out by the Political and Security Committee.

The council more clearly described the practical arrangements precisely for the disposal of items seized by the operation when implementing the United Nations (UN) arms embargo on Libya.

According to the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, operation IRINI has monitored 16 Libyan ports and oil facilities, 25 airports and airstrips, and nearly 200 flights.

He also added that the operation carried out 1.3 thousand maritime patrols and 100 inspections in an amicable manner, to verify that ships are free of weapons before entering Libyan ports.

Borrel called for an end to the continued violations of the UN arms embargo by all foreign parties and the importance of respecting Libyan sovereignty.

The EU is currently seeking to add an air-control clause to the operation’s tasks as well as increase the capabilities and build confidence with the Libyan Navy and coast guard by providing top tier training.

Operation IRINI was launched by the European Union on March 31 last year, to impose the United Nations arms embargo on Libya.