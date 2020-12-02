Outcome of emergency oil revenue meeting

In a press release, the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord (GNA) said that the meeting addressed the consequences of freezing the oil revenues and that the best interest of the Libyan people was put above all else.

During the meeting, an agreement was reached to activate the role of the joint committee that includes the Finance Minister, head of the Audit Bureau, Governor of the Central Bank and other officials from the east based finance ministry to coordinate a resolution the conflict.

Members welcomed a follow-up meeting with the directors of the central bank to seek solutions to crippling issues facing Libya’s economy and unfreezing the oil revenues and instate a transparent and honest mechanism to bring things back to normal in the country.

The attendees of the emergency meeting stressed the need for members of the Political Dialogue in Tunisia and the meetings of the House of Representatives in Morocco to reach an agreement as soon as possible to end the state of fragmentation in the country and prepare for the stage of elections so the word of the Libyan people can decide what is best for the country.

The emergency meeting was called at the order of the head of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj after conflicts between the National Oil Cooperation and the Central Bank of Libya escalated rapidly resulting in embezzlement accusations and the freezing of oil revenues.