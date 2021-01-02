Over 100 thousand Covid-19 cases recorded in Libya

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that Libya’s recorded number of cases has crossed the threshold of 100 thousand cases since the outbreaking of the pandemic in early 2020.

The NCDC further detailed on an official post on its Facebook page that the number of recorded cases in exact as of 1 January 2020 has reached 100744 with the death toll at 1487 corona related deaths.

It also noted that the number of cases that have recovered from Covid-19 is 73252, which is three times the number of active cases at 26005.

According to the Head of the Advisory Committee to Confront the Coronavirus Pandemic, Khalifa Al-Bakoush Libya is set to receive the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines in early 2021, with 1.4 million Libyans in the health sector, elderly and those of high risk to the virus will be prioritized to receive the vaccines first.

Dr Al-Bakoush also noted that the vaccine is tried and tested in several larger and better-equipped countries such as the UK, US and Germany before it reaches Libya.