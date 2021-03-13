Libya

Over 9,000 meters of electrical wires stolen in Libya, the largest in recent history

Libya's unusual phenomenon of electrical wire theft continues with the loss of over 9 thousand meters of copper wires from the country's grid

BY Libyan Express

The state-owned electricity company continues to call for aid in addressing this issue as it is a massive obstacle in the path to fixing the country’s electrical grid.  [Photo: Internet]
The General Electricity Company in Libya, (GECOL) announced that an unknown group of assailants stole over 9,000 meters of copper wires in western Libya, leading to a loss of connection feeding about 6 transformers.

GECOL detailed that 3450 meters of copper wire were also stolen from the Om Al-Jrsan Distribution Department, 1200 meters of copper wire were looted from the Al-Kremiya near Tripoli, and 1000 meters were stolen from Al-Frosiya in the city among the many thefts that took place in recent times.

The company stated that it will take the needed measures to address the consequences of the theft after assessing all the damages.

Due to the stark lack of law enforcement and legal repercussions, stealing copper wires from a state-owned company to later resell for a profit has become a growing phenomenon in Libya.

The continued theft of electrical wires prevents GECOL from cohesively addressing the pressing issue of power outages in Libya.

The electricity company condemned the continued attacks on public property and emphasised the need for law enforcement and relevant authorities to address this illegal phenomenon that results in massive losses of power for Libyan people across the country.

