Paris supports EU Naval Force to enforce arms embargo on Libya

European Union Minister of Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell stated in a video conference with the EU countries’ defence ministers that the Irini operation has improved greatly since its establishment in March of this year to enforce the United Nation’s arms embargo in Libya

He also confirmed putting new military capabilities and facilities for the operation, stating “We had a ship and a part-time aircraft when it started seven months ago. Today we have four warships and four full-time planes, and France has provided the port of Marseille to drop the cargo of the ships being inspected.”

Borrell made great efforts to give the process the necessary potential to accomplish its mission, increased his appeals for contributions and sought to convince members of the EU Foreign Affairs Council of its necessity. Emphasising that resolving the current conflict in Libya is in the best interest of the EU because the chaotic situation in the North African nation represents an opportunity for human traffickers to smuggle migrants through the Mideranant into Europe.

“We have provided the United Nations with satellite images and intelligence,” he said. Irini has documented violations of the embargo by Turkey and Russia, the two countries involved in the Libyan conflict.

Operation Irini is a European Union Naval Force launched in March of this year with the primary aim of enforcing the arms embargo imposed by the United Nations Security Council, as well as implementing measures to stem illicit export of petroleum from Libya and providing training of the Libyan Coast Guard and Navy in law enforcement tasks at sea.