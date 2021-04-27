Libya

Parliament calls for an investigation into the drowning of migrants off Libya’s coast

After the tragic drowning of migrants off the Libyan coast, the parliament calls for a through investigation into the incident

BY Libyan Express

The Foreign Affairs Committee held the notorious human trafficking groups responsible for the untimely deaths for the migrants. [Photo: AP]
The Libyan Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee has expressed outrage over the deaths of 130 migrants who perished off the Libyan coast after their boats sunk while attempting to cross to Europe.

The committee blamed human trafficking groups, emphasizing the importance of holding the responsible authorities accountable and conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

It also called for increased international efforts to strengthen maritime rescue operations and tackle these gangs.

The committee was also dissatisfied with the failure to respond to the victims’ calls, which resulted in their untimely deaths.

The migrants’ deaths were announced by the non-governmental organization SOS Mediterranè. “The crew of the Ocean Viking watched the sinking of a rubber boat north-east of Tripoli after hours of searching,” it said.

The wreck, which had no survivors, was discovered by a plane belonging to the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, which reported ten bodies.

