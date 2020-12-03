Libya

Parliament members arrive for unification meetings

More than 100 members of the House of Representatives arrived today in Ghadams to commence sessions

BY Libyan Express

Ghadames to hose unification meetings. [Photo: February channel]
Today marked the arrival of the House of Representatives members from Tangier following the conclusion of their consultative sessions and agreement to hold unification meetings on Libyan soil.

The members of the parliament were received by the head of the district, as well as several sheikhs, police and security officials from the city of Ghadames, according to local news outlets.

According to sources, security and police services have begun to take security measures needed to ensure the safety of the meetings by securing the city’s entrances and exits and guarding the meeting’s headquarters to guarantee a state of stability in the city during the sessions.

The city of Ghadames in previous days under instructions from the minister of interior, Fathi Bashaga hosted preliminary meetings that included General Directorate for Security Operations and members of the General Directorate for Central Support and Security Affairs in the city to discuss security plans to safeguard the parliament meeting and its members.

House of Reprenstaive member in the city of Misurata Mohamed Al Raed stated that the preliminary sessions will go on for three days to deliberate and following that would be the first official House of the Representative meeting to tackle the unification of the parliament.

Libya’s divided House of Reprenstaives from Tripoli and Tobruk at the invitation of Habib El Malki head of the Moroccan parliament held consultative sessions in the city fo Tangier this month to discuss the state of division in the country and unification for the parliament.

The meetings concluded successfully with the collective agreement of the members to meet on Libyan soil to unify the legislative body of the country.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Williams: They are not in Libya for your interests, they are in Libya for their…

Libya

Erdogan criticises GNA’s strategy with Europe

Libya

Crowds in Tripoli camping out overnight in front of banks

Libya

Outcome of emergency oil revenue meeting

Submit a Correction

For: Parliament members arrive for unification meetings

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.