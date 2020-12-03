Parliament members arrive for unification meetings

Today marked the arrival of the House of Representatives members from Tangier following the conclusion of their consultative sessions and agreement to hold unification meetings on Libyan soil.

The members of the parliament were received by the head of the district, as well as several sheikhs, police and security officials from the city of Ghadames, according to local news outlets.

According to sources, security and police services have begun to take security measures needed to ensure the safety of the meetings by securing the city’s entrances and exits and guarding the meeting’s headquarters to guarantee a state of stability in the city during the sessions.

The city of Ghadames in previous days under instructions from the minister of interior, Fathi Bashaga hosted preliminary meetings that included General Directorate for Security Operations and members of the General Directorate for Central Support and Security Affairs in the city to discuss security plans to safeguard the parliament meeting and its members.

House of Reprenstaive member in the city of Misurata Mohamed Al Raed stated that the preliminary sessions will go on for three days to deliberate and following that would be the first official House of the Representative meeting to tackle the unification of the parliament.

Libya’s divided House of Reprenstaives from Tripoli and Tobruk at the invitation of Habib El Malki head of the Moroccan parliament held consultative sessions in the city fo Tangier this month to discuss the state of division in the country and unification for the parliament.

The meetings concluded successfully with the collective agreement of the members to meet on Libyan soil to unify the legislative body of the country.