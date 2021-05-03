Parliament speaker receives the GNU’s revised national budget

Aguila Saleh, Speaker of the House of Representatives, met with a group of ministers from the Government of National Unity, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Najla Al-Mangoush, Minister of Planning Fakhr Boufarneh, Minister of Interior Khalid Mazen, Under-Secretary of the Interior Faraj Qa, and Chairman of the State Electricity Company, Wafed Abdali.

According to the Parliament’s Information Office, the Speaker of the House discussed the situation in the country and the functioning of the government during the previous time during his meeting with ministers.

The meeting also discussed the recent electricity crisis that people are facing as a result of power outages, as well as solutions to the country’s pressing electricity problems.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives also received from the ministerial delegation the national budget for the year 2021, which had been revised by the Government in response to the House of Representatives’ findings and remarks.