PC calls on media and journalists to only communicate news through its media office

Libya's Presidential Council reiterates the importance of only communicating news confirmed by its media office

BY Libyan Express

The PC’s media office continues to combat false news pages and calling on the public and media companies to only report on legitimate news. [Photo: PC]
Libya’s presidential council (PC) altered all channels and news agencies that all news of the president, Mohamed Al-Menfi and the council should only be communicated through the media office.

It also added that news relevant to the PC and its members should be sourced directly from the media office or their official social media pages to put a stop to false information circulating on the internet regarding the presidential council.

According to a statement obtained by the Libyan news agency LANA, the media office stated they have received countless reports of false news and announcements being attributed to the head of the council, adding that the council does not take responsibility for these false pages and the lies they continue to spread.

The office also warned Libyan people everywhere from believing any news regarding the council being spread by unverified sources as they mean to spread hate and cause further division between Libyans.

