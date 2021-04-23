Libya

PC demands that the Minister of Justice follow the humanitarian situation in prisons

Libya's Presidential Council demands that the Ministry of Justice keep a close eye on the humanitarian situation in Libya's prisons

BY Libyan Express

The PC also asked that the Ministry also expedite the process of justice for prisoners as soon as possible. [Photo: PC]
The President and members of the Presidential Council met with Ms Halima Ibrahim, the Minister of Justice of the Government of National Unity, today in Tripoli.

The Presidential Council requested that the Minister keep a close eye on the humanitarian situation in all prisons and recovery facilities, as well as provide a thorough clarification on this critical topic.

According to the Council’s Information Office, the meeting also emphasized the importance of releasing all coerced and non-convicted prisoners as soon as possible, as well as getting all those detained to justice as soon as possible.

