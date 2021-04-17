PC welcomes Security Council decision to deploy ceasefire monitors in Libya

The Presidential Council welcomed the United Nations Security Council’s unanimous decision supporting the Presidential Council and the Government of National Unity (GNU) as the authorities charged with leading the country until the elections next December.

In a statement, the Council stressed the need to respect and support the full implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement, including the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, and to support the work of the 5 + 5 Joint Military Commission and any mechanism led by Libyans to monitor the ceasefire.

The Presidential Council urged the legislative authorities of the country to provide all means to support the work of the Government of National Unity to hold the general elections on time, adopt a unified budget and reach an agreement on sovereign positions as outlined in the road map of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.

The President also called on the Government to work to improve economic performance, to lift the suffering of citizens and to create all avenues for the timely holding of elections.

The UN Security Council unanimously approved the draft resolution urging all foreign forces and mercenaries to leave Libya and mandate a small United Nations team to monitor the ceasefire agreement in the country.

The resolution approves UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ proposals made late last year to compose a small cease-fire monitoring team of 60 selected personnel and deploy them to Libya to ensure that all aspects of the agreement are carried out by all parties.

The resolution also called on Libya’s newly appointed Government to prepare for “free, fair and inclusive national” elections later this year in December.

The resolution passed by the UN Security Council mandates that necessary legislation is passed by the Libyan parliament by July 1 so that national elections are held as planned.