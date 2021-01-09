Business

PFG ends protest, Hariqa port receives two oil tankers

PFG protest over delayed salaries comes to an end with agreement to resolve dispute in 2 weeks

BY Libyan Express

OLYMPIC FIGHTER will load a million barrels of crude oil after a slight delay due to guard sit-in. [Photo: Marine Traffic]
Towage, Salvage & Marine Services Company announced the arrival of the oil tanker ‘SONGA PEARL’ at Hariqa oil port to ship 15,000 metric tons of heavy oil.

The company also announced that tanker that had been stopped from docking due to the previously ongoing protest by members of the petroleum guard had also docked at Hariga port. The ‘OLYMPIC FIGHT’ is scheduled to ship 1 million barrels of crude oil.

The arrival of the tankers comes after members of the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) at the port have ended their protest over delayed salaries just days prior.

The protest of the PFG resulted in the delay of one million barrel from being loaded, one of the guards reported that a two week period for the resolution of the dispute over the salaries had been agreed upon.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

International powers hail prisoner exchange as vital step in building confidence

Libya

Al-Serraj in Rome on an unannounced visit, discusses joint cooperation with his…

Libya

The US will not intervene in lawsuits against Haftar

Libya

Senior GNA officials arrive in Turkey

Submit a Correction

For: PFG ends protest, Hariqa port receives two oil tankers

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.