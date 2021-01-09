PFG ends protest, Hariqa port receives two oil tankers

Towage, Salvage & Marine Services Company announced the arrival of the oil tanker ‘SONGA PEARL’ at Hariqa oil port to ship 15,000 metric tons of heavy oil.

The company also announced that tanker that had been stopped from docking due to the previously ongoing protest by members of the petroleum guard had also docked at Hariga port. The ‘OLYMPIC FIGHT’ is scheduled to ship 1 million barrels of crude oil.

The arrival of the tankers comes after members of the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) at the port have ended their protest over delayed salaries just days prior.

The protest of the PFG resulted in the delay of one million barrel from being loaded, one of the guards reported that a two week period for the resolution of the dispute over the salaries had been agreed upon.