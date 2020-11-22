Political analysts doubt the efficiency of US bill ‘Libya Stabilisation Act’

Last week, the US Congress passed the Libya stabilisation act that was introduced in 2019 to support the war-torn nation in its nearly ten-year-long conflict and impose sanctions and punishments on any foreign interference in the North African nation.

Political analysts now argue that there are loopholes in the bill because it did not give a specific definition of what the United States views as an armed group or terrorists, making it so these people may be able to get away with atrocious acts in the future, amongst other loopholes.

Radwan Al-Fitouri, a political analyst, expressed concern that the bill would enable armed forces to escape legal punishment and described the law as ‘loose’ and emphasising that the actual application of the newly passed law on the ground will determine its validity.

Al-Fitouri also added that while this law will rein in Turkish’s president, Erdogan’s actions when it comes to Libya, he doubts the timing of the bill being passed coinciding with the Libyan Dialogue Forum, predicting that this bill will be used to pass the US agenda through the Forum.

Another analyst, Nassef Ferjani, agreed with some of Al-Firouti’s points, stating this law would be an end to what he considers Turkish president Erdogan’s disregard for the sovereignty of Libya and his consistent violations of international community’s decisions.

Meanwhile, Taher Al-Tayyib expressed hope that this bill will aid in the ridding Libya of intervening mercenaries and achieve political settlement and peace once again. However, he also expressed fears that the US will utilize this law to pass its interests in Libya and pressure those who stand in the way of American interests when it comes to Libya.