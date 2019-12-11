Pompeo says US reminded Russia of UN arms embargo in Libya

The United States wants to work with Russia to end the conflict in Libya, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

Reuters reported that Pompeo added that he reminded Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday of the arms embargo that is in place on Libya.

“We want to work with the Russians, to get to the negotiating table, have a series of conversations that ultimately lead to a disposition that creates what the United Nations has been trying to do,” Pompeo said at a news conference.

“I reminded Lavrov that there’s a weapons embargo that’s still in place in Libya and that no nation had to be providing incremental material inside Libya,” Pompeo said.

The US military said last week that it believed that an unarmed American drone reported lost near Libya’s capital last month was in fact shot down by Russian air defenses and demanded the return of the aircraft’s wreckage, according to US Africa Command.