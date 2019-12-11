Pompeo says US reminded Russia of UN arms embargo in Libya

By Libyan Express

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. [Photo: Social Media]
The United States wants to work with Russia to end the conflict in Libya, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

Reuters reported that Pompeo added that he reminded Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday of the arms embargo that is in place on Libya.

“We want to work with the Russians, to get to the negotiating table, have a series of conversations that ultimately lead to a disposition that creates what the United Nations has been trying to do,” Pompeo said at a news conference.

Related Posts

US Treasury Department sanctions Libyan ICC-wanted criminal for human rights…

France’s Total purchases stake in Libya’s Waha concessions

“I reminded Lavrov that there’s a weapons embargo that’s still in place in Libya and that no nation had to be providing incremental material inside Libya,” Pompeo said.

The US military said last week that it believed that an unarmed American drone reported lost near Libya’s capital last month was in fact shot down by Russian air defenses and demanded the return of the aircraft’s wreckage, according to US Africa Command.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

US Treasury Department sanctions Libyan ICC-wanted criminal for human rights abuse

Business

France’s Total purchases stake in Libya’s Waha concessions

Libya

Libya’s Al-Sarraj discusses latest developments with Tunisian President

Libya

Russian oil firm Tatneft resumes activities in Libya

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept