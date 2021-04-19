Preparations for the International Conference on Transitional Justice

Preparations for the international conference for Transitional Justice began this Monday with the meeting of the Scientific and Preparatory Committees under the auspices of the Minister of Justice of the Government of National Unity, Halima Ibrahim Abdurrahman.

The meeting addressed the proposed dates for the conference and the issue of equipment and targets at both the national and international levels.

The Information Office of the Ministry of Justice indicated that the conference was being organized and supervised by the Supreme Council of the Judiciary in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice of the Government of National Unity.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a conclusion was reached that the Committees would resume their meetings and expedite the necessary action for its early establishment.

It is recalled that the Conference was being prepared two years ago and was delayed because of the Corona pandemic.