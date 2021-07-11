President of the European Commission: EU has delivered enough vaccine to inoculate 70% of adults

According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the European Union has delivered enough vaccines to EU member states to fully vaccinate at least 70% of EU adults this month.

The Commission’s Chairperson urged the Union’s member states to step up their vaccination efforts, adding that 500 million doses would be distributed across the Union this week.

“By tomorrow (11 July), approximately 500 million vaccine doses will have been distributed throughout the European Union,” she said. “The EU follows through. Since the beginning of the year, our vaccination campaign has accelerated dramatically. Our collaborative approach has been a success.”

On May 9, Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that the European Union was on track to reach its goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by the end of the summer.

The Chairperson added in a video statement: “The European Union kept its word. This weekend, we distributed enough vaccines to member countries to vaccinate at least 70% of EU adults ”

She did, however, warn that “COVID-19 is not yet defeated.” However, we are prepared to deliver additional vaccines, including those against new variants. Member States must now do everything possible to increase vaccination rates. Then and only then will we be safe.”

Latest figures (10 July) show that in 30 EU/EEA countries, 474 million doses of the vaccine have been delivered, of which 391 million doses were given. By now, 44.1% of the adult population (18+) has been fully immunized. It is still far below the target of 70%, which would require supplementary dosage delivery.

In January 2021, the European Commission urged member states to accelerate vaccine rollout across the EU and set quantifiable targets.

At the start of 2021, the commission’s head faced harsh criticism for failing to ensure that contracted vaccines were delivered by companies.

The EU’s long-term goal is that by the end of September the whole population eligible for vaccination will receive sufficient vaccines, and said in May last that it is confident that enough vaccines would be available to fulfill this ambitious goal.