Business

Presidential council approves public sector salary increase

Just days after new exchange rate went into effect, 20% salary increase for public sector receives approval

BY Libyan Express

20% salary increase for public workers meant to aid in battling economic crisis in the country. [Photo: Internet]
The head of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Serraj issued a statement approving earlier decision to increase the salaries of public sector employees in the country by 20%.

This comes just days after the Central Bank of Libya adopted the new exchange rate of 4.48LYDs to 1 use dollar, effectively devaluing local currency.

The decision to increase the salary employees came in December of 2020 in the Eighth Extraordinary Meeting of the GNA cabinet, closely following the announcement of the new exchange rate by the Central Bank’s board of directors.

In a press release following the decision, the UN-backed Government stated the salary increase comes as a result of the economic and practical ramifications of the new unified exchange rate.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Human Rights Committee condemns murder and kidnapping in Benghazi

Libya

GNA Foreign Minister discusses developments with Turkish counterpart

Libya

Haftar forces clash with mercenaries in Sabha

Libya

Al-Serraj welcomes reconciliation with Qatar

Submit a Correction

For: Presidential council approves public sector salary increase

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.