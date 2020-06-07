Presidential Council member Maiteeq under bitter criticism for halting Sirte liberation

The spokesman for the media office of Volcano of Rage Operation Abdelmalik Al-Madani said the member of the Presidential Council Ahmed Meiteeg called the commander of Sirte-Jufra Liberation Room Ibrahim Baytalmal and asked him to halt Sirte attack.

Al-Madani told Ean Libya that Meiteeg asked Baytalmal to pull out to Buwairat El Hassoun town, saying there were large numbers of Russian mercenaries in Sirte, which he described as red line for the Russians.

The spokesman added that this halt was recommended by the Egyptian Intelligence that fabricatiled the presence of Russians in Sirte and said it hindered the GNA forces’ control over the city.

He added that Meiteeg told the lies to Sirte-Jufra Liberation Room and held its forces off at Buwairat El Hassoun town.

Al-Madani added that they had called the Head of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj, who ordered continuation of liberation operations to free Sirte from Haftar’s forces, saying the advance orders come from the command and field commanders only.

The Libyan Army forces under GNA command launched Doroob Al-Nasser (Victory Paths) Operation on Saturday to liberate Sirte and Jufra from Haftar’s forces.