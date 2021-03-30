Presidential council to launch National Reconciliation Commission
Head of the Presidential Council Mohamed Al-Menfi stressed the importance of achieving national unity leading to the country's national elections
Libya’s three-member Presidential Council (PC) elected last month in Geneva have called for the formation of the National Reconciliation Commission to bring the country together and make inclusivity a pillar in Libyan society.
The presidential council, consisting of council head Mohamed Al-Mnifi and his two deputies, Abdullah Al-Lafi and Mousa Al-Koni held a meeting today in which they collectively stressed the importance of expediting the commission’s formation to lay the groundwork needed for comprehensive national reconciliation after years of division and fragmentation in the country.
The members of the PC also agreed that achieving national reconciliation between all Libyans is a top priority on the road to holding national elections in December later this year.
