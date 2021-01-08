Primary school certificate results: 62% of students passed their exams

The Minister of Education Dr Mohamed Amari Zayed approved the results of the first round of exams for the primary school certificate with a success rate of 62.4% for the 2019-2020 school year.

According to results published by the Ministry of education this week, a total of 61,943 passed their exams out of 99,222 applicants, meaning that 37,267 students are expected to re-sit the exam on a designated date in the near future.

The Ministry further detailed that 25,042 passed their exams with excellence, 23,805 were very good and just 1171 were passing.

The results of the primary school were uplifting compared to the secondary education certificate results announced weeks prior, where only 43.28% passed their exams, leaving more than half the applicants for a secondary education diploma to re-sit their exams as well.