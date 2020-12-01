Business

Prime Minister calls for emergency meeting to address frozen oil revenues

Libya's top officials called into urgent meeting to discuss the consequences of freezing revenues

BY Libyan Express

Officials to discuss the best way to resolve the conflict in the best interest of the Libyan people. [Photo: PC]
In an official letter directed towards the country’s top financial and economic officials, the prime minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA)  Fayez al-Sarraj has called for an emergency meeting to address the frozen oil revenues and how to avoid further war and suffering for the Libyan people.

The letter invited the executives to a meeting today, Tuesday the 1st of December, to discuss and address the consequences of freezing the oil revenues, the reasons for it and finding a resolution for the ongoing give-and-take between the National Oil Cooperation (NOC) and the Central Bank of Libya (CBL).

The officials called into the meeting are the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Head of High Council of State, Chief of Supreme Council of Judiciary, Acting Attorney General, Governor of Libya’s Central Bank, Head of Audit Bureau, Head of Administrative Authority, Minister of Planning, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the National Oil Corporation.

Recently The National Oil Corporation and the Central Bank of Libya have been going back and forth, exchanging accusations and blaming one another for the downfall of the country’s economy and the consistently worsening liquidity crisis.

This month following an accusation from the bank that the NOC was embezzling public funds, the oil cooperation chairman announced that oil revenues will be kept frozen in the Libyan Foreign Bank until the Governer of the CBL can fix his “failed” policies and provide the public with honesty and transparency.

This last Sunday in a public video address, the chairman of the NOC, reiterated that the oil revenues will remain frozen regardless of accusations made by the CBL and until the exchange rate is unified across the country and an honest mechanism to protect and distribute public funds is in place.

The continued ongoing war over the country’s oil revenues between the NOC and has dramatically impacted the black market exchange rate, causing it to reach its highest rate in over three years, effectively resulting in higher living expenses and more suffering for the Libyan people at the hands of those in power.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Bashagha welcomes Tunisian ambassador in Libya

Business

NOC: Oil revenues will be kept until the Central Bank fixes its failed policies

Business

Eni oil to expand investments in Libya and support electricity sector

Libya

Ministry of Interior discusses security plans for western region

Submit a Correction

For: Prime Minister calls for emergency meeting to address frozen oil revenues

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.