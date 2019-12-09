Pro-Haftar propagandist calls for burning Misurata city

A Pro-Haftar propagandist, Mohammed Emtallil, has sparked outrage on social media in Libya as he called on live TV for burning and destroying Misurata city and all who live in it.

The propagandist said on Libya Channel that revenge shall be taken from Misurata city due to the capture of Haftar’s pilot Amer Al-Jagim, whose aircraft was downed as he was bombing civilians in southern Tripoli.

The pilot was detained in Al-Zawiya city, but Emtallil said Misurata was the one to blame for the downing of the warplane and the capture of the pilot.

Social media activists called for a lawsuit against Emtallil and the channel that gave him the platform for his hate speech against Libyans in Misurata, calling to make the case an international issue.