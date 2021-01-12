Libya

Proposals for 2021 elections to be presented by LPDF committee

Newly launched legal committee set to present their proposals on 2021 elections in the upcoming days

BY Libyan Express

Legal committee to convene intensely in the upcoming days to approve election proposals. [Photo: Libyan Express]
The newly formed legal committee by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) held a virtual session to present their proposals regarding the basis of the national elections set to take place on 24 December 2021.

During the virtual meeting, members unanimously agreed to hold continues talks this week to come to a consensus on the proposals they will submit to the LPDF.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) praised the chosen members of the legal committee and the LDFP as a whole for their continued work to bring the country out of constitutional fragmentation that hinders the peace process.

The legal committee comprises of 18 LPDF members charged with keeping relevant government offices such as the House of Representatives (HoR) and High Council of State (HCS) up to date on election-related progress and make appropriate recommendations for the arrangments leading to the election date.

Representative Williams commanded the overall progress being made in the political dialogue forum and urged the members of the legal committee and relevant parties to make all efforts needed to move forward swiftly without dwelling on secondary issues that will only delay the realization of the aspirations of the Libyan people.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

GNA Defense denies any involvement in Bashagha’s new operation

Libya

Libya owes Jordan 110 million dollars in debts

Libya

Bank of Development Director accused of corruption and theft

Libya

CBL to commence the sale of foreign currency to the public

Submit a Correction

For: Proposals for 2021 elections to be presented by LPDF committee

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.