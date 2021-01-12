Proposals for 2021 elections to be presented by LPDF committee

The newly formed legal committee by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) held a virtual session to present their proposals regarding the basis of the national elections set to take place on 24 December 2021.

During the virtual meeting, members unanimously agreed to hold continues talks this week to come to a consensus on the proposals they will submit to the LPDF.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) praised the chosen members of the legal committee and the LDFP as a whole for their continued work to bring the country out of constitutional fragmentation that hinders the peace process.

The legal committee comprises of 18 LPDF members charged with keeping relevant government offices such as the House of Representatives (HoR) and High Council of State (HCS) up to date on election-related progress and make appropriate recommendations for the arrangments leading to the election date.

Representative Williams commanded the overall progress being made in the political dialogue forum and urged the members of the legal committee and relevant parties to make all efforts needed to move forward swiftly without dwelling on secondary issues that will only delay the realization of the aspirations of the Libyan people.